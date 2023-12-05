trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695551
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Nitish Kumar will not join the opposition alliance. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also indicated not to attend the meeting.
