“No consent taken!” Controversy erupts over Raghav Chadha’s proposal for a select committee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Controversy erupted in Rajya Sabha over Raghav Chadha’s proposal for a select committee during a discussion over Delhi Services Bill. “Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill.

