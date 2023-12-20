trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701055
'No intention of hurting Dhankhar ji', says Kalyan Banerjee

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
As per latest reports opposition seems to be under severe attack over the mimicry of the country's Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Jagdeep Dhankhar also gave a big statement on the mimicry issue. Kalyan Banerjee's clarification has also come. During the cleanliness drive, he called mimicry an art and was also seen targeting PM Modi.

