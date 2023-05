videoDetails

'No Woman BJP MP has talked To Us, Will Write A Letter To Them': Vinesh Phogat Amid Wrestlers' Protest

| Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

The country's top wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women grapplers including a minor.