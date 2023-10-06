trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671780
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammadi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Nobel Prize: Nobel Peace Prize has been announced. It is being told that this time Nargis Mohammadi will be given this award. She has received this peace prize for the fight for women's rights.
