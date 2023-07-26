trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640575
Noida Hindan Flood: Flood in Hindon wreaks havoc in Noida-Ghaziabad, water enters colonies

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Noida Hindan Flood: There is a scene of devastation in Noida-Ghaziabad due to the flood in Hindon, where water entered Ecotage Village-2, in which vehicles parked in the society were submerged in water. At the same time, water entered the colonies situated on the banks of Hindon in Ghaziabad Noida.
