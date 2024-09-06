हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Non Veg banned in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for two days
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Sep 06, 2024, 08:24 AM IST
There will be a ban on sale of non-veg for two days in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. There will be a ban on non-veg for two days due to Ganesh Chaturthi and Jain festivals.
