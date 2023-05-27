NewsVideos
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet

|Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Stunning beauty Nora Fatehi made a hot entry at IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Friday wearing a red spandex dress and she undoubtedly looked smoking hot. She finished her look with glowy makeup and kept her hair open.

