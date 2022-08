North Korean schools started teaching English and Dance after they go softer on language policy

Students of Moranbong District Zonsung Primary School, attended an English-speaking class, while others participated in abacus, music, and dance classes.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

