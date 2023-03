videoDetails

Northeast Election 2023: BJP-Led Alliance Northeast slips below majority mark in Nagaland, Tripura

| Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Nagaland elections exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP-NDPP alliance. The NDPP-BJP alliance, which contested the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis for the 60-member House, is likely to win 35-43 seats.