trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691791
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Northern Army Commander's big disclosure on Rajouri encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
As per latest reports, a big revelation has been made on the terrorist attack in Rajouri. This disclosure has been made by the Northern Army Commander. He disclosed that some of the terrorists killed in Rajouri-Poonch were former soldiers of Pakistan.
Follow Us

All Videos

CM Yogi visits Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:32
 CM Yogi visits Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya
NDRF Team practicing Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
Play Icon16:39
NDRF Team practicing Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
North Korea launches spy satellite
Play Icon1:15
North Korea launches spy satellite
Riots erupt in Ireland's capital Dublin
Play Icon1:6
Riots erupt in Ireland's capital Dublin
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Special Prayers Are Being Offered At The Mahakaleshwar Temple For The Well-Being Of Workers
Play Icon2:12
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Special Prayers Are Being Offered At The Mahakaleshwar Temple For The Well-Being Of Workers

Trending Videos

CM Yogi visits Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya
play icon1:32
CM Yogi visits Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya
NDRF Team practicing Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
play icon16:39
NDRF Team practicing Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
North Korea launches spy satellite
play icon1:15
North Korea launches spy satellite
Riots erupt in Ireland's capital Dublin
play icon1:6
Riots erupt in Ireland's capital Dublin
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Special Prayers Are Being Offered At The Mahakaleshwar Temple For The Well-Being Of Workers
play icon2:12
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Special Prayers Are Being Offered At The Mahakaleshwar Temple For The Well-Being Of Workers
Rajouri encounter,encounter in rajouri,jammu kashmir encounter,jammu and kashmir rajouri encounter,jammu and kashmir encounter rajouri,rajouri encounter today,rajouri encounter news,terrorist encounter in rajouri,Zee News,breaking,Paratrooper Sachin Laur,Aligarh,sachin mother,Indian Army,Army Encounter,jammu kashmir encounter update,rajouri attack update,