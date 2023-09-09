videoDetails

Not for me to tell India what position to take on Ukraine war: UK PM Rishi Sunak

| Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while speaking on the India’s stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, said that Prime Minister Modi rightly cares about the international rule of law, however, added that “it's not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues.” "Well, it's not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues, but I know India rightly cares about the international rule of law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity. I think those are things that are universal values that we all share. Those are things that I believe, and India, I know, believes in those things too," said the UK PM.