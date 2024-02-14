trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721251
Now farmers announced 'Rail Roko Andolan'

|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
The farmers had announced their march to Delhi regarding their many demands. Clashes were also seen between farmers and police at Shambhu border. Now big news is coming in the midst of Delhi march. Now BKU has announced rail roko movement. There will be a rail roko movement of farmers from 15th February. The movement will continue from 12 to 4 pm.

