Now people want change, claims Mamata Banerjee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 13, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
BJP has faced defeat in Karnataka elections. After which now the statement of Mamata Banerjee, the staunch anti-BJP, has come to the fore. He said that now the public wants change.

