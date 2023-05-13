हिन्दी
Now people want change, claims Mamata Banerjee
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 13, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
BJP has faced defeat in Karnataka elections. After which now the statement of Mamata Banerjee, the staunch anti-BJP, has come to the fore. He said that now the public wants change.
