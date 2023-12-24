trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702292
Now Siddaramaiah's clarification on hijab ban

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
The Congress government of Karnataka has removed the ban on hijab. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given instructions to lift the ban on hijab tomorrow. CM announced this in a program. Now Siddaramaiah gave clarification and said that the government will remove the hijab ban after consideration.

