NRI accomplice arrested in Amritpal Singh case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Punjab Police had launched an operation to arrest Amritpal on 18 March. Since then the Chief of Waris Punjab De is absconding. Now the Punjab Police has once again issued an alert.

