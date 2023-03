videoDetails

NSA Ajit Doval lashes out at China and Pakistan in the SCO meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

National Security Advisors of SCO countries met in Delhi today. NSA Ajit Doval presided over the meeting in which China and Pakistan also connected virtually. NSA Ajit Doval lashed out at China and Pakistan.