trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643615
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nuh gets 2 hours relief from Curfew after violence

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Nuh Curfew Update: After the violence in Nuh, there is a high alert in Haryana and the police is constantly looking for miscreants. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to CM Manohar Lal Khattar. According to sources, Amit Shah has spoken to CM Khattar over the phone and got information about the latest situation of violence in Haryana. So on the other hand two hours relaxation has been given in the curfew imposed due to Nuh violence.

All Videos

Haryana Police made many big revelations in FIR over Nuh Violence
play icon3:8
Haryana Police made many big revelations in FIR over Nuh Violence
Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence
play icon7:19
 Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
play icon2:39
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
play icon0:43
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
play icon1:24
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident

Trending Videos

Haryana Police made many big revelations in FIR over Nuh Violence
play icon3:8
Haryana Police made many big revelations in FIR over Nuh Violence
Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence
play icon7:19
Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal issues statement on Nuh Violence
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
play icon2:39
'Thing Are Now Under Control But Nuh Was The Main Affected Area' | ADGP Mamta Singh On Nuh Clashes
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
play icon0:43
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
play icon1:24
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
nuh curfew,nuh curfew news,nuh curfew update,nuh curfew breaking,curfew in nuh haryana,curfew in nuh,2 hours relief,2 hours relief in nuh curfew,haryana violence today,nuh violence today,nuh violence reason,nuh violence update,Mewat news,mewat news today,mewat stone pelting,bajrangdal stone pelting,Shobha Yatra,shobha yatra haryana,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra nuh,shobha yatra rattewal,muharram stone pelting,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,