Nuh Violence accused Bittu Bajrangi to appear before court today

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Nuh Violence: Police has arrested Bittu Bajrangi regarding the violence in Nuh. The search is on for more associates of Bittu Bajrangi. Bajrangi had said objectionable things against a community by posting videos on social media. The police have said that strict action will be taken against whoever posts provocative speech on social media. The Nuh police on Tuesday arrested Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante and chief of Gau Raksha Bajrang Bal, in connection with inciting violence in Nuh, Haryana. Bajrangi was arrested from his house in Parvatiya Colony, Faridabad. Bittu has been arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency of Tawdu police station in Nuh district.

