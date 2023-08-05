trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644899
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nuh violence update: Bulldozer action started in Haryana's Nuh, action around Nalhar Shiva temple

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Nuh violence update: Haryana government is taking action against the culprits of Haryana violence, now bulldozer action has started in Nuh of Haryana, action has been taken around Nalhar Shiv temple, administration broke more than 45 shops. A day before this, the bulldozer of the administration had run in Tawdu area, when the name of Rohingyas came up in the violence, the administration ran bulldozers on their slums.

All Videos

भारत के इस गांव में किसी भी इंसान को छूना है मना, टच करने पर लगता है 3,500 रुपये का फाइन
play icon0:56
भारत के इस गांव में किसी भी इंसान को छूना है मना, टच करने पर लगता है 3,500 रुपये का फाइन
Government in action on Haryana Nuh Violence
play icon1:28
Government in action on Haryana Nuh Violence
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 soldiers martyred
play icon4:14
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 soldiers martyred
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in
play icon12:26
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in
Daily Rashifal | Horoscope Today, August 5, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon6:34
Daily Rashifal | Horoscope Today, August 5, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology

Trending Videos

भारत के इस गांव में किसी भी इंसान को छूना है मना, टच करने पर लगता है 3,500 रुपये का फाइन
play icon0:56
भारत के इस गांव में किसी भी इंसान को छूना है मना, टच करने पर लगता है 3,500 रुपये का फाइन
Government in action on Haryana Nuh Violence
play icon1:28
Government in action on Haryana Nuh Violence
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 soldiers martyred
play icon4:14
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 soldiers martyred
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in
play icon12:26
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in
Daily Rashifal | Horoscope Today, August 5, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon6:34
Daily Rashifal | Horoscope Today, August 5, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
nuh violecne update,nuh bulldozer action,Ashok Sharma,firing video,nuh mewat,nuh violence breaking,nuh hinsa,nuh bulldozer action,Zeenews,Breaking News,panipat violence,panipat stone pelting,panipat pattarbazi,Nuh Violence update Breaking,up namaz alert,juma ki namaz,Haryana violence,haryana violence news,nuh hinsa,Breaking News,Zee News,Nuh Violence,nuh violence news,nuh violence update,nuh violence reason,haryana violence nuh,communal violence in nuh,violence in nuh,nuh violence haryana,nuh violence today,mewat nuh violence,Haryana Nuh Violence,mewat violence,