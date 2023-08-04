trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644459
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nuh violence update: Confession of the culprits of Haryana violence, violence done under conspiracy

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Nuh violence update: The culprits of Haryana violence have confessed that violence was perpetrated in cities like Nuh-Mewat and Gurugram under a conspiracy. At the same time, even after four days of violence, tension remains in many areas of Haryana.

All Videos

Haryana government's action after Nuh violence, transferred SP Varun Singla
play icon1:9
Haryana government's action after Nuh violence, transferred SP Varun Singla
Government wakes up after burning Haryana for 4 days, 19 accused in judicial custody for 14 days
play icon9:18
Government wakes up after burning Haryana for 4 days, 19 accused in judicial custody for 14 days
“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
play icon4:41
“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
play icon1:2
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide
play icon0:47
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide

Trending Videos

Haryana government's action after Nuh violence, transferred SP Varun Singla
play icon1:9
Haryana government's action after Nuh violence, transferred SP Varun Singla
Government wakes up after burning Haryana for 4 days, 19 accused in judicial custody for 14 days
play icon9:18
Government wakes up after burning Haryana for 4 days, 19 accused in judicial custody for 14 days
“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
play icon4:41
“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
play icon1:2
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide
play icon0:47
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide
Nuh violence update: The culprits of Haryana violence have confessed that violence was perpetrated in cities like Nuh-Mewat and Gurugram under a conspiracy. At the same time,even after four days of violence,tension remains in many areas of Haryana.,