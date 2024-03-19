NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nupur Sharma to contest from Rae Bareli?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's list for Lok Sabha elections 2024 has come in which there are many candidates. BJP can give ticket to Nupur Sharma on Rae Bareli seat.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Zookeeper's Terrifying Encounter With 15-Foot Crocodile, Sparks Online Discussion
Play Icon00:39
VIRAL VIDEO: Zookeeper's Terrifying Encounter With 15-Foot Crocodile, Sparks Online Discussion
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren joins BJP
Play Icon02:35
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren joins BJP
Holi Celebrations 2024: Vibrant 'Lathmaar' Holi Celebration In UP
Play Icon01:11
Holi Celebrations 2024: Vibrant 'Lathmaar' Holi Celebration In UP
VIRAL VIDEO: Bikers Shocked By Real Lion Encounter At Night, Watch
Play Icon00:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Bikers Shocked By Real Lion Encounter At Night, Watch
Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
Play Icon00:34
 Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Zookeeper's Terrifying Encounter With 15-Foot Crocodile, Sparks Online Discussion
play icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO: Zookeeper's Terrifying Encounter With 15-Foot Crocodile, Sparks Online Discussion
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren joins BJP
play icon2:35
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren joins BJP
Holi Celebrations 2024: Vibrant 'Lathmaar' Holi Celebration In UP
play icon1:11
Holi Celebrations 2024: Vibrant 'Lathmaar' Holi Celebration In UP
VIRAL VIDEO: Bikers Shocked By Real Lion Encounter At Night, Watch
play icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Bikers Shocked By Real Lion Encounter At Night, Watch
Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
play icon0:34
Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp