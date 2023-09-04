trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657527
Object suspected to be IED neutralised in J&K

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
An object (tiffin box) which was suspected to be an IED was received near a culvert near Narian on NH 144A. Three teams from the nearest Army Camp moved to the location and established a motor vehicle check post at Kallar & Balavenue. Simultaneously police teams were informed and integrated into the operation. A bomb Disposal team moved to the location and successfully identified, and neutralized the object. Earlier, an IED that was found in Jammu’s Nagrota was defused without causing any damage.
