Odisha: 10 dead, 8 others injured in collision between two buses in Ganjam

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
A tragic collision between two buses in Ganjam of Odisha left ten people dead. Eight others were injured in the accident which occurred on the late hours of June 25. The injured persons were immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College in Berhampur for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway.

