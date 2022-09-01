Odisha: People celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by worshipping tree

Worshipping trees is an age-old tradition in the country and drawing inspiration from the custom, volunteers of Bakul Foundation worshipped the tree in the form of Ganesh on August 31. The tree looked like Lord Ganesh with eyes and trunk drawn on it. The foundation has been following this practice since 2018.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Worshipping trees is an age-old tradition in the country and drawing inspiration from the custom, volunteers of Bakul Foundation worshipped the tree in the form of Ganesh on August 31. The tree looked like Lord Ganesh with eyes and trunk drawn on it. The foundation has been following this practice since 2018.