NewsVideos

Odisha: People celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by worshipping tree

Worshipping trees is an age-old tradition in the country and drawing inspiration from the custom, volunteers of Bakul Foundation worshipped the tree in the form of Ganesh on August 31. The tree looked like Lord Ganesh with eyes and trunk drawn on it. The foundation has been following this practice since 2018.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Worshipping trees is an age-old tradition in the country and drawing inspiration from the custom, volunteers of Bakul Foundation worshipped the tree in the form of Ganesh on August 31. The tree looked like Lord Ganesh with eyes and trunk drawn on it. The foundation has been following this practice since 2018.

All Videos

Lioness gives birth to 3 cubs at Surat zoo, will put on display from today
Lioness gives birth to 3 cubs at Surat zoo, will put on display from today
‘Heart-warming gesture’: Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli’s reaction on his blistering knock
‘Heart-warming gesture’: Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli’s reaction on his blistering knock
MP: Indian Army Engineers complete construction of bailey bridge in 6 days
MP: Indian Army Engineers complete construction of bailey bridge in 6 days
HP CM Jairam Thakur thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state
HP CM Jairam Thakur thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state
Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after his visit to Ladakh and Delhi
Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after his visit to Ladakh and Delhi

Trending Videos

Lioness gives birth to 3 cubs at Surat zoo, will put on display from today
‘Heart-warming gesture’: Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli’s reaction on his blistering knock
MP: Indian Army Engineers complete construction of bailey bridge in 6 days
HP CM Jairam Thakur thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state
Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after his visit to Ladakh and Delhi