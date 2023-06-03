NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: '40 Ambulances Yesterday And 70 Today' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Train Mishap Incident

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the scene of the tragedy in Balasore, Odisha, where a three-train collision claimed more than 250 lives

Odisha Train Accident: Passenger's Shocking Account Of Train Accident
2:39
Odisha Train Accident: Passenger's Shocking Account Of Train Accident
Odisha Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee Leaves For Accident Site In A Copter From Howrah
1:13
Odisha Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee Leaves For Accident Site In A Copter From Howrah
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
1:33
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
14:48
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
9:41
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far

