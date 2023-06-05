NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: Both drivers of Coromandel Express alive!

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident: The train accident in Balasore has shaken everyone. More than 280 people have died in this terrible accident, while more than 800 people are injured. The drivers and guards of two trains were injured in the accident and are being treated in various hospitals.

