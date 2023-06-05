NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: Even after 51 hours, the relatives of the victims are not getting, expressed displeasure with the administration

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Even after 51 hours of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, the relatives of the victims are not being found. Meanwhile, relatives are searching for their loved ones in hospitals. Know what is the current situation in this report.

