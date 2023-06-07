NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Train Accident: "He is my nephew but there are five more claimants who are saying it is their relative"

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Mohammed Inam Ul-Haq has been struggling for over four days now to find his missing brother and to claim his nephew's body from the many lying in city hospitals following India's worst train accident in two decades. Watch the full story...

All Videos

9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
9 Years of PM Modi: How is PM Modi transforming the world as a fitness guru and yoga ambassador?
6:52
9 Years of PM Modi: How is PM Modi transforming the world as a fitness guru and yoga ambassador?
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
9:26
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
Why Is ICC Preparing Two Pitches In The Oval Stadium? | WTC Finals | Rohit Sharma | Pat Cummins
1:46
Why Is ICC Preparing Two Pitches In The Oval Stadium? | WTC Finals | Rohit Sharma | Pat Cummins

Trending Videos

3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
6:52
9 Years of PM Modi: How is PM Modi transforming the world as a fitness guru and yoga ambassador?
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
9:26
Gangster's elimination continues in UP!
1:46
Why Is ICC Preparing Two Pitches In The Oval Stadium? | WTC Finals | Rohit Sharma | Pat Cummins