Odisha train tragedy: Bahanaga locals perform ‘mass mundan’, hold all-faith prayer for departed souls

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
In a bid to pay homage to the grievous and unfortunate Odisha train tragedy victims, the locals of Bahanaga, Balasore who saved hundreds of lives in ill-fated Coromandel express mishap along with social organisations jointly organised a memorial service in remembrance of the people and to pray for the quick recovery of the injured. As part of the 3-day memorial tribute, locals, volunteers, and social activists on June 11 shaved their heads and conducted ‘mass mundan’ as per Hindu rituals on the 10th day of the train accident.

