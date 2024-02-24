trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724515
Official announcement of Congress-AAP alliance for Lok Sabha elections

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Congress Aap Alliance Breaking: Congress-AAP alliance has been officially announced for the Lok Sabha elections. In Delhi, Congress will contest Lok Sabha elections on three seats and AAP on 4 seats. Both the parties will contest elections in Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat.

