Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat On Gandhi Jayanti

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The nation is celebrating 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
