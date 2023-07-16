trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636126
Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA, says, 'Will strengthen UP with BJP'

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
OP Rajbhar Joins NDA: In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Om Prakash Rajbhar has taken a big decision and has joined the NDA. On joining BJP, he said, 'Will strengthen UP with BJP'
Delhi and Haryana government attacks each other over Hathnikund Barrage water release
Yamuna River water level decreasing slowly
Yamuna River water level creates ruckus for Delhi
PM Modi signs many big agreements during UAE Visit
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
