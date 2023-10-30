trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682141
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Omar Abdullah Doubts Kashmir's "Status Of Normalcy" In Light Of Recent Incidents In Valley

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah while speaking over the recent incidents of encounters in Kashmir, raised questions over the status of normalcy in valley and said where has normalcy returned.
Follow Us

All Videos

Fantasy Sports – Myths and Facts
Play Icon3:52
Fantasy Sports – Myths and Facts
Play Icon1:41
"No PR Or Marketing Can...": Gautam Gambhir's Direct Take On 'Leader' Rohit Sharma | World Cup 2023
Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Anti-Israel Mob Storms The Building | Zee News English
Play Icon2:2
Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Anti-Israel Mob Storms The Building | Zee News English
Maratha reservation: Stone pelting at NCP MLA's house
Play Icon3:17
Maratha reservation: Stone pelting at NCP MLA's house
2,000 notes News: Huge crowd of people outside RBI office
Play Icon2:4
2,000 notes News: Huge crowd of people outside RBI office

Trending Videos

Fantasy Sports – Myths and Facts
play icon3:52
Fantasy Sports – Myths and Facts
play icon1:41
"No PR Or Marketing Can...": Gautam Gambhir's Direct Take On 'Leader' Rohit Sharma | World Cup 2023
Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Anti-Israel Mob Storms The Building | Zee News English
play icon2:2
Russia Closes Makhachkala Airport After Anti-Israel Mob Storms The Building | Zee News English
Maratha reservation: Stone pelting at NCP MLA's house
play icon3:17
Maratha reservation: Stone pelting at NCP MLA's house
2,000 notes News: Huge crowd of people outside RBI office
play icon2:4
2,000 notes News: Huge crowd of people outside RBI office
India,