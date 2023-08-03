trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644326
OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
The "OMG 2" trailer has finally arrived after many obstacles and censorship concerns, and it does not dissapoint! In this three-minute video, Akshay Kumar's spiritual presence is sporadically woven in with images of Pankaj Tripathi's humility and devotion.

