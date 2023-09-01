trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656374
On the second day also the matter on the logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance was not made!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Today is the second day of the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai. The logo of the alliance was going to be unveiled in today's meeting but some amendments have been proposed in it. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present in this meeting.
