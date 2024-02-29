trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726073
One Country One Law to begin soon?

Feb 29, 2024
A decision on one country one election is going to come soon. One country one election law may come by 2029. Let us tell you that the Law Commission can make recommendations regarding this.

