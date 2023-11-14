trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687836
One Women Dead as Residential Building catches fire

|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
A massive fire broke out in Shakarpur area of ​​East Delhi last night. A woman died during the incident. So 6 people got burnt there. More than 25 people were present in this building. Around 6 people got burnt alive. As per latest reports, More than 25 people were present in the building.
