NewsVideos
videoDetails

Online meeting of 'Muslim' organizations regarding UCC, Maulana Madani also present

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
PM Modi made a big statement on UCC today in Bhopal. PM Modi said that UCC is being used for political gains. Two laws cannot run in one house. After which now the 'Muslim Personal Law Board' has held an online meeting on UCC.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Pakistan Cricket Board is running on ICC's money'
play icon9:28
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Pakistan Cricket Board is running on ICC's money'
CM Yogi Adityanath's strict warning to the conversion gang
play icon3:29
CM Yogi Adityanath's strict warning to the conversion gang
DNA: When former Army Chief Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw died in 2008
play icon2:14
DNA: When former Army Chief Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw died in 2008
DNA: The DNA test that clears all the 'confusion' on UCC
play icon20:6
DNA: The DNA test that clears all the 'confusion' on UCC
Major encounter between Indian Army and terrorists in Kulgam
play icon0:52
Major encounter between Indian Army and terrorists in Kulgam

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Pakistan Cricket Board is running on ICC's money'
play icon9:28
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Pakistan Cricket Board is running on ICC's money'
CM Yogi Adityanath's strict warning to the conversion gang
play icon3:29
CM Yogi Adityanath's strict warning to the conversion gang
DNA: When former Army Chief Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw died in 2008
play icon2:14
DNA: When former Army Chief Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw died in 2008
DNA: The DNA test that clears all the 'confusion' on UCC
play icon20:6
DNA: The DNA test that clears all the 'confusion' on UCC
Major encounter between Indian Army and terrorists in Kulgam
play icon0:52
Major encounter between Indian Army and terrorists in Kulgam
pm modi on ucc,pm modi on uniform civil code,PM Modi,pm modi in bhopal,PM Modi news,pm modi bhopal visit,PM Modi Live,narendra modi on uniform civil code,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,UCC,narendra modi on ucc,pm modi on triple talaq,pm modi mp tour,pm modi bjp workers,pm modi bhopal,pm modi in madhya pradesh,pm modi bhopal news,pm modi live bhopal,pm modi bhopal speech,modi in bhopal,pm modi visit to bhopal,pm modi speech in bhopal,Modi live,