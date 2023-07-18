trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636914
Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala chief minister passes away

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Former Kerala chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Oommen Chandy died in a hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. He was 79.
