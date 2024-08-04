videoDetails

Operation to rescue stranded Kedarnath pilgrims in Uttarakhand enters 4th Day

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Big news from Kedarnath. Today is the fourth day of rescue operation. Rescue operation will begin shortly. 9099 people have been rescued so far. 1000 more people are yet to be rescued. Around 600 people are stranded near Kedarnath Temple. Around 100 people are stranded in Bhimbali Lyncholi. Around 300 people are stranded from Gaurikund to Sonprayag. Rescue is being carried out with 5 helicopters of the state government. One Chinook and 1 MI 17 helicopter of Air Force have been deployed for the rescue. Mobile connectivity has been started at almost all the places.