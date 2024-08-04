Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2773643
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Operation to rescue stranded Kedarnath pilgrims in Uttarakhand enters 4th Day

|Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Big news from Kedarnath. Today is the fourth day of rescue operation. Rescue operation will begin shortly. 9099 people have been rescued so far. 1000 more people are yet to be rescued. Around 600 people are stranded near Kedarnath Temple. Around 100 people are stranded in Bhimbali Lyncholi. Around 300 people are stranded from Gaurikund to Sonprayag. Rescue is being carried out with 5 helicopters of the state government. One Chinook and 1 MI 17 helicopter of Air Force have been deployed for the rescue. Mobile connectivity has been started at almost all the places.

All Videos

6 Died in Collision Between Double Decker Bus And Car in Agra Lucknow Expressway
Play Icon01:03
 6 Died in Collision Between Double Decker Bus And Car in Agra Lucknow Expressway
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 4th August 2024
Play Icon06:34
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 4th August 2024
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 4 August 2024
Play Icon11:04
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 4 August 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin 4 great remedies to make day auspicious?
Play Icon05:08
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin 4 great remedies to make day auspicious?
Fire breaks out in a junk warehouse in Delhi
Play Icon01:01
Fire breaks out in a junk warehouse in Delhi

Trending Videos

6 Died in Collision Between Double Decker Bus And Car in Agra Lucknow Expressway
play icon1:3
6 Died in Collision Between Double Decker Bus And Car in Agra Lucknow Expressway
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 4th August 2024
play icon6:34
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 4th August 2024
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 4 August 2024
play icon11:4
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 4 August 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin 4 great remedies to make day auspicious?
play icon5:8
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin 4 great remedies to make day auspicious?
Fire breaks out in a junk warehouse in Delhi
play icon1:1
Fire breaks out in a junk warehouse in Delhi