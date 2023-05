videoDetails

Operation Trinetra: Encounter in Rajouri for 100 hours!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Army's Operation Trinetra against terrorists has intensified in Rajouri. During the encounter on Saturday, 1 terrorist was killed. AK 56, 4 magazines of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1x9mm pistol with magazine, 3 grenades and 1 ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorist.