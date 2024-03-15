NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opinion Poll 2024 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP outnumber Mamata Banerjee?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Opinion Poll 2024 Lok Sabha Election 2024: The dates of Lok Sabha elections 2024 can be announced any time. According to the survey of ZEE NEWS and MATRIZE, NDA is defeating India alliance on total 42 seats of Bengal in Lok Sabha elections 2024. TMC seems to be getting 24 seats.

All Videos

Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya On Fuel Price Reduction
Play Icon00:34
Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya On Fuel Price Reduction
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy's Masterpiece-Level Classical Music Performance On iPad Impresses Anand Mahindra
Play Icon02:09
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy's Masterpiece-Level Classical Music Performance On iPad Impresses Anand Mahindra
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings And Calls For Support In Kerala
Play Icon01:35
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings And Calls For Support In Kerala
Lok Sabha Election possible to be held in 7-8 phases
Play Icon26:34
Lok Sabha Election possible to be held in 7-8 phases
Virat Kohli to be out from World Cup
Play Icon03:54
Virat Kohli to be out from World Cup

Trending Videos

Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya On Fuel Price Reduction
play icon0:34
Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya On Fuel Price Reduction
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy's Masterpiece-Level Classical Music Performance On iPad Impresses Anand Mahindra
play icon2:9
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy's Masterpiece-Level Classical Music Performance On iPad Impresses Anand Mahindra
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings And Calls For Support In Kerala
play icon1:35
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings And Calls For Support In Kerala
Lok Sabha Election possible to be held in 7-8 phases
play icon26:34
Lok Sabha Election possible to be held in 7-8 phases
Virat Kohli to be out from World Cup
play icon3:54
Virat Kohli to be out from World Cup