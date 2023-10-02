trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669619
Opposition Allaince Party I.N.D.I.A. to hold protest against Central Government on the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti

Oct 02, 2023
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Opposition alliance party INDIA will take out a march today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2023. This demonstration will be done against the central government. The name of this march has also been named Gandhi.
