Opposition attacks Chirag Paswan and NDA's seat sharing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
An agreement has been reached between NDA and Chirag Paswan on 5 seats in Bihar. Chirag Paswan will get five seats including Hajipur. LJP (R) spokesperson has said a big thing regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Chirag Paswan. See what AK Vajpayee said in Taal Thok?

