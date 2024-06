videoDetails

Opposition holds up Constitution book as PM Modi takes oath in Parliament

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha has begun. First the national anthem was sung in the House, after which tribute was paid to the deceased members of the previous House. After this, PM Modi took the oath as a Lok Sabha member. Meanwhile, there was a huge uproar in the Parliament on the very first day.