trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647375
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opposition MPs Walk Out Of Lok Sabha As PM Modi Speaks On 'No Confidence Motion'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Opposition MPs walk out of the Lok Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on 'NoConfidenceMotion'

All Videos

play icon0:44
"Fielding Vipaksh Ne Organise Kari Lekin Chauke-Chakke Yahi Se Lage..." PM Modi Takes Dig At Opp.
play icon0:52
"Opposition's No Confidence Has Always Been Lucky For Us" PM Modi No-Confidence Motion In Lok Sabha
play icon1:56
"It Was Not Floor Test For Us But Floor Test For Them" PM Modi Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
play icon0:59
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!
play icon6:51
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!

Trending Videos

play icon0:44
"Fielding Vipaksh Ne Organise Kari Lekin Chauke-Chakke Yahi Se Lage..." PM Modi Takes Dig At Opp.
play icon0:52
"Opposition's No Confidence Has Always Been Lucky For Us" PM Modi No-Confidence Motion In Lok Sabha
play icon1:56
"It Was Not Floor Test For Us But Floor Test For Them" PM Modi Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
play icon0:59
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!
play icon6:51
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!