Opposition Parties Meeting: Rahul's attack on the meeting of opposition parties

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Opposition Parties Meeting: In the meeting of opposition parties in Patna, Rahul Gandhi asked how is the mood. He said that there is a war of ideas going on in the country, our ideology is to join India, their ideology is to break India, he said that Bihar is in the DNA of Congress. Along with this, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Bihar for supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
 Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet

