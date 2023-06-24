NewsVideos
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD's big attack on Kejriwal - Kejriwal behaves like a dictator

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Opposition Parties Meeting: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has made a big attack on Kejriwal. He said that Kejriwal behaves like a dictator, he himself left the meeting of opposition parties. He said that Kejriwal tried to speak on the ordinance in the meeting, he wanted to discuss the ordinance in the meeting.

