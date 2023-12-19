trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700529
Opposition to hold important meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's House today

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Opposition to hold a meeting today on the suspension of MPs. This meeting will be held at the house of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Along with this, the opposition has decided to boycott the winter session of Parliament.

Kerala records rapid surge in COVID Cases in last 24 hours
Play Icon0:56
Kerala records rapid surge in COVID Cases in last 24 hours
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:7
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the accurate method to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman
Play Icon7:21
Know the accurate method to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police found huge evindence at Accused Sagar's Residence
Play Icon0:59
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police found huge evindence at Accused Sagar's Residence
BJP Parliamentary meeting today amid Mps Suspended and Parliament Security Breach
Play Icon8:55
BJP Parliamentary meeting today amid Mps Suspended and Parliament Security Breach

